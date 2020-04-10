Missing 21-Year-Old Woman Located

Update:

A 21-year-old woman who went missing in Northern Westchester has been found.

State Police from the Somers barracks issued an alert early Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3 regarding the disappearance of Grace Sibilia, who was reported missing by her family.

Late Saturday evening, state police issued an update, saying, "Thank you everyone for your assistance, Grace has been located."

No further details were released.

Original report:

A 21-year-old woman has gone missing in Northern Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Somers Commons located at 80 Route 6 near Route 118.

There is no clothing description or known direction of travel available, police said.

She is 5-feet tall with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact State Police at 914-769-2600.

