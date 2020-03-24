Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found Safe, New Windsor Police Say

This story has been updated.

A teen who police had asked the public for help in locating has been found safe.

Diana DiMartino, 16, ran away from St. Christopher's Group Home on Route 94 in New Windsor, said New Windsor Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

A spokesman for the school, Dennis da Costa, director of Communications, said, "The resident was safely returned to campus by her parent."

Farbent confirmed the teen had been found and returned to the school.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.