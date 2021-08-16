Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Missing 11-Year-Old Westchester Girl May Be Headed To NJ, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Verenizet Calero
Verenizet Calero Photo Credit: Harrison PD

An 11-year-old Westchester County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Verenizet Calero, who is believed to be endangered, was last seen on East Columbus Avenue in the town of West Harrison at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, authorities announced. 

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, light blue shorts, a light blue surgical mask and was carrying a black backpack, Harrison Police said.

She may attempt to travel to Elizabeth, New Jersey, said, according to police. 

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison Police Department at 914-967-5111 or 911.

