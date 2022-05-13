Men Charged With Murder For Roles Broad Daylight Shooting In Hudson Valley

Two members of a racketeering enterprise are facing charges - including murder - for their roles in a brazen fatal daytime shooting in Westchester, federal officials announced.

James Bazemore - also known as “TJ” - has been charged with murder for the April 2018 murder of Tasheen Williams in Mount Vernon, while his co-conspirator, Jared “Jay” Mujaahid is facing charges for providing him with the deadly weapon used in the act.

According to the indictment, Bazemore and Mujaahid were members or associates of a racketeering enterprise known as Big Paper.

“In order to fund the enterprise, protect and expand its interests, and promote its standing, members and associates of Big Paper committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence against rivals, including murder and assault; conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics; and obtained, possessed and used firearms, including by brandishing and discharging them,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

“In April 2018, Tasheen Williams was shot dead in broad daylight just as a local school was letting out, the victim of senseless gang-related violence,” he added. “As alleged in the Indictment, James Bazemore is responsible for that murder, and Jared Mujaahid gave him the murder weapon.”

It is alleged that on April 30, 2018, Bazemore acquired a gun from Mujaahid, and then he stalked and shot Williams dead in Mount Vernon.

“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), NY Field Office has shown how dedicated they are to assisting the MVPD with closing violent crime investigations,” Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Glenn Scott stated. “Mount Vernon Police has had detectives assigned as task force officers with the ATF for several years and this is just one of the many violent crimes that has been solved as a result of the hard work of the detectives and the special agents from ATF.

“In cases of this magnitude the MVPD always strives to bring justice to the families affected by violence and we will utilize any and all resources and partnerships that we can do achieve that goal.”

Bazemore was charged with:

Racketeering conspiracy;

Murder in the aid of racketeering;

Murder through the use of a firearm.

Mujaahid was charged with:

Racketeering conspiracy;

Aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering;

Aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

Both men face life in prison if convicted on the top charges.

“This cold-blooded murder is another example of drug-related violence plaguing our cities,” DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Frank Tarentino said in a statement.

“DEA’s priority is making our communities safer through investigations and arresting members of criminal organizations responsible for drug-related overdoses, drug trafficking, and violent crime.”

Prosecutors noted that Bazemore is detained pending trial on other federal charges brought by this Office and Mujaahid is serving a sentence from a prior federal conviction in the region.

Both are scheduled to be brought to White Plains federal court to make an appearance at a later date.

