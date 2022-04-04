Martha Stewart's Cat Killed By Her Four Dogs In Hudson Valley

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of one of her fluffy cats named Princess Peony after she was killed by her four dogs in New York.

On Sunday, March 3, Stewart posted to Instagram the news that her dogs mistook the "unusual" cat on her 153-acre farm located in Northern Westchester County in the hamlet of Katonah.

She wrote: "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony, the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty"

Stewart also posted a picture of Princess Peony to remember her friend, telling followers, "This was the Princess Peony."

Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, were born on May 11, 2009, and moved in with Stewart four months later, Stewart wrote on her website.

Both cats are considered to be of the dominant calico Persian breed, Stewart wrote.

A real animal lover, Stewart said on her website that over the years she has owned "at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, and scores of canaries and parakeets have lived happily in my homes," she wrote. "And two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, and hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons have populated my sheds, barns, and stables."

