Man Wins $5 Million In NY Lottery

Louis DeMayo said it simply and best after claiming a $5,000,000 prize in the New York State Lottery.

"It feels good," said the Long Island resident, who lives in Port Jefferson Station.

DeMayo claimed the prize from the New York Lottery’s $300,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off game, the New York State Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

DeMayo opted to receive his $5,000,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Maakrupa Super Stop at 200A Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

There are no more top prizes available on the $300,000,000 World Class Cash ticket.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021, the NY Lottery said, adding that school districts in Suffolk County received $281,462,013 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.

