Man Wins $1M New York Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Carlos Moran Jr.
Carlos Moran Jr. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Carlos Moran Jr., of Deer Park, won his prize after matching the first five numbers selected in the Monday, June 13, Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery said.

Moran received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 02 27 42 44 51 Powerball 25, the lottery said.

“This is truly a blessing,” he told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Deer Hills Service LLC, which is located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park, NY Lottery said.

