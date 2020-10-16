Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Child, Rockland Sheriff Says

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly raped and sexually abused a child under 11 years of age.

According to the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, Agustin Morales, 38, has been charged with the felonies of

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree rape for intercourse with a person under the age of 11

Second-degree rape

First-degree criminal sexual act with a victim under the age of 11

First-degree sexual abuse

Third-degree rape with a victim under the age of 17

Morales stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. T

hose with information pertaining to his whereabouts are asked to call the Rockland County Sheriff's office at 845-638-5400, or Detective Selchick 845-638-5445.

