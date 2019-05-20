Man To Be Charged In Brutal Stabbing Case In Rockland

A 23-year-old man is scheduled to be charged with felony attempted murder and numerous charges in connection with a violent attack on a Haverstraw woman who was stabbed 23 times.

During an arraignment on Tuesday, May 21, Anthony Russell of the Bronx will be charged with attempted murder, assault, two counts of aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated harassment, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

The stabbing was uncovered around 11:20 a.m., Monday, April 29, when the Haverstraw Police responded to the parking at 35 South Route 9W in West Haverstraw for a reporting of an assault in progress, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 24-year-old woman lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Lund.

The woman was able to tell police that her attacker was Russell and that he had fled south in an attempt to escape.

After a massive police search, Russell was nabbed about a half-mile away from the scene.

"The victim, in this case, was stalked and stabbed twenty-three times by her estranged boyfriend, whom she’d had an active order of protection against, said Gilleece. "Thankfully, she survived her injuries. The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the next 25 years behind bars as punishment for his crimes and to protect others from his violent outbursts.”

