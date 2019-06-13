Contact Us
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The Scarsdale Metro-North train station.
The Scarsdale Metro-North train station. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester.

The MTA reported that the 8:26 a.m. southbound train from Southeast struck a man who was unauthorized to be on the tracks at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

The incident led to the suspension of train service between the Crestwood and White Plains stations for several hours, causing delays. Service was restored at approximately 12:30 p.m. The strike is being investigated by MTA Police, who have not released the identity of the man, pending notification of his family.

According to investigators, the fatal strike “appears to be non-criminal and non-accidental in nature.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

