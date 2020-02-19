Man Sentenced To Prison After Installing Hidden Camera In Area Woman's Bathroom

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for spying on an area woman by installing a hidden camera in her bathroom.

Joseph Krenicky, 48, of Glenwood, New Jersey, was sentenced, Tuesday, Feb. 18, for the incident that took place in the Town of Chester, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

At the time Krenicky pleaded guilty he admitted that in August 2019, he was hired by the woman to perform electrical work at her home.

While working, Krenicky installed a hidden camera in the bathroom and then keeping the video of the woman as she stepped in and out of the shower, and using the videos for sexual gratification, the DA's Office said.

Krenicky has also been sentenced to three years in state prison for having committed a similar offense in New Jersey,

His new sentence will run concurrently with the prison sentence in New Jersey.

Krenicky was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The case in Orange County began after the New Jersey State Police executed a search warrant at his New Jersey home where the videos were recovered.

The Town of Chester Police Department was instrumental in identifying the Orange County victim, the DA's Office said.

“State prison sentences are the best deterrent to those who might be tempted to use technology to invade the privacy of others," said Hoovler.

