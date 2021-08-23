Man Sentenced For Shooting At Cops Leading To School Lockdown In Area

A man who fired multiple shots at police officers near an area school has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Keith M. Potik, age 28, of Wappingers Falls, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 20 for the incident which took place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, just blocks away from a primary school, leading to a school lockdown in Red Hook.

Potik, who pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

He was sentenced for attempting to shoot and kill Red Hook Police officers Travis Sterritt and Natalia Telles after they responded to Princeton Street and Columbia Avenue for a property dispute, Red Hook Police said.

During the investigation, while the Red Hook officers were speaking with Potik he produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officers, according to state police.

Red Hook Police returned fire in response to the suspect’s actions. During the exchange of gunfire, Potik's dog was killed. However, Potik and the officers were not injured.

Potik then fled on foot, state police said.

He was apprehended by police while running through the yard of a home on Albie Road.

The Red Hook School District placed schools in lockdown while Potik was being pursued.

During the sentencing, Judge Edward McLoughlin called the incident “incredibly reckless, for a common interaction that didn’t need to escalate.”

"We are thankful our officer's actions that day saved their lives and they were able to go home," Red Hook Police said.

