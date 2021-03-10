Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Boss In Rockland

A man has been sentenced for the murder of his boss at an area business.

Gerard O’Sullivan, age 61, of New City, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the murder of Noe Hamer, age 42, who was shot and killed in Rockland County on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the McGowan’s Funeral Home in Haverstraw after he was told he was fired.

"Today Gerard O’Sullivan appeared before a Judge of the County Court of Rockland County. What was described in court today was this act was a cold-blooded assassination," said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. "We can only hope that Noe’s family and friends find closure from this horrific crime.”

The scene of the crime. Rockland Video Productions

At the time of the shooting, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the funeral home and found O'Sullivan armed with a gun in the rear parking lot.

O'Sullivan ignored numerous police commands to drop the handgun, according to police. Officers deployed a taser and were able to take the O'Sullivan into custody, police said.

An investigation revealed O'Sullivan confronted Hammer in the rear parking lot and allegedly shot the popular director multiple times, killing him.

A civilian on the scene observed what had occurred and fired his handgun at the suspect, striking him once in the shoulder, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.