Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Hudson Valley

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County.

Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

The woman was about to enter an apartment building with her grandchild in Yonkers at about 1:20 p.m. on July 30, 2021, when Hernandez grabbed her from behind and groped her, according to the announcement.

Hernandez tried to push the woman into a bush, and a struggle ensued, during which he pulled at her clothing and exposed and fondled himself, the DA's Office said.

A bystander heard the victim screaming and helped her, and Hernandez ran away, Rocah said.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested Hernandez shortly after the incident, the report said.

The DA's Office said Hernandez will be subject to 12 years of post-release supervision and required to register as a sex offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.