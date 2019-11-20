Man Says He Found Joint In Chicken Sandwich At Popeye's In Manhattan

A New Yorker is crying “fowl” after he allegedly received an unwanted ingredient in his Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich last week: a half-smoked joint.

Jeremy Merdinger took to social media to share a photo of the joint, which he found inside his sandwich a few bites in.

“Do all your chicken sandwiches come with a joint in them? Found this in my sandwich the other day in NYC. Just wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Merdinger posted on Twitter, noting the incident on Monday, Nov. 4.

Merdinger reportedly ordered a spicy and regular chicken sandwich from a Manhattan Popeye’s. Once home and digging in, the joint fell out of the sandwich and onto his lap. He reportedly reached out to Popeye’s to complain, but has yet to receive a response.

“We have high standards for the quality of our ingredients and the preparation of our food. We take all feedback about our meals seriously and quickly take action to make sure all of our guests have a good experience,” a Popeye’s spokesperson said in a statement.

