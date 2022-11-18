Man Pleads Guilty In Killing Of NY 15-Year-Old Remembered As 'Beacon Of Light'

More than a year after a 15-year-old New York girl was gunned down during a robbery, a man has pleaded guilty in her killing.

Branden Rivera, age 20, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder in the death of Destiny Greene Thursday, Nov. 17, in Albany County Court.

Greene, a sophomore at Latham’s Shaker High School, was shot at around 9 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, near Wilbur and Philip streets in Albany, according to police.

She later died from her injuries at Albany Memorial Hospital.

According to prosecutors, Rivera shot the teen while robbing her during a transaction the two had arranged on social media.

He now faces 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2023.

“Our community lost an extremely beautiful soul,” Brenna Schilling said in a GoFundMe campaign that was initially created to help her family with memorial expenses.

“Destiny Greene was a beacon of light in this world, “Schilling said. “She lit up any room she walked into and would always brighten up anyone's day with her contagious, positive attitude.”

The campaign has since evolved into the "My Destiny Scholarship Foundation," which relatives said has already helped three recipients.

“Our goal is to continue giving yearly,” reads the campaign. “We are accepting donations so we can continue to bless others in Destiny’s honor.”

Click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

