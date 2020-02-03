Contact Us
News

Man On First Date With Woman Dies After Choking On Piece Of Steak At Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
A man choked to death on a piece of steak at Blackstones Steakhouse in Stamford.
A man choked to death on a piece of steak at Blackstones Steakhouse in Stamford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man on a first date with a woman at a Fairfield County steakhouse died after choking on a piece of steak.

The unidentified 32-year-old man died around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Blackstones Steakhouse in downtown Stamford, said the Stamford Police.

Stamford officers responded within minutes and performed CPR on the choking man until medics arrived.

Stamford Police Capt. Diedrich Hohn said the man's death was a tragic story.

"It's important for others to know how to clear an airway and administer CPR," Hohn said.

Medics transported the man to Stamford Hospital where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

