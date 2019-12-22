Man Nabbed With Mushrooms Arrested For Possession Of Drugs In Area, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

Vincent Mocerino, of Yorktown, was arrested around 11:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, after deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in West Hurly for a report of suspicious activity, said Det. Lt. Abram D. Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found Mocerino who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and in possession of the mushrooms, Markiewicz said.

Mocerino was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police.

