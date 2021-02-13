Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed With Metal Knuckles In I-87 Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Westchester man was arrested by New York State Police during a traffic stop for allegedly having a pair of metal knuckles.
A Westchester man has been arrested by New York State Police for having a pair of metal knuckles during a traffic stop on I-87.

Enrique Cardoza, age 25, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 10 during a traffic stop in Orange County in the town of Cornwall, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

While interviewing Cardoza, state police found that he was in possession of a pair of metal knuckles, she said.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released on his own recognizance.

