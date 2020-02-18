Man Nabbed With Drugs After Acting 'Suspiciously' In Area, Police Say

A 32-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of an area shop.

Joshua Allen, of Albany, was arrested around 8:20 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Stewart’s Shop in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

Allen was arrested after police searched his vehicle officers, including a K-9 officer, allegedly found several glassine packets containing a narcotic drug in addition to hypodermics and other drug paraphernalia, Sinagra said.

Allen was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

