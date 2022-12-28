Man Nabbed For DWI With Child In Car After I-87 Stop In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child.

The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster.

According to New York State Police, troopers stopped Jesus Lantigua, age 39, of the Bronx, for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

During the stop, Rodriguez was found to be intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child, state police said.

Police said Rodriguez was taken into custody and processed during which time his blood alcohol content registered at 0.19 percent, or more than twice the legal limit.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and aggravated driving.

Rodriguez and the child were turned over to a sober third party.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the town of Ulster.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.