Man Nabbed After Hudson Valley Chase In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested after fleeing from police and taking them on a chase along the Taconic State Parkway before crashing in a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place in around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

It began when the Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a stolen Kia SUV was traveling on the Saw Mill River Parkway, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

An officer located the vehicle in Hawthorne and attempted a traffic stop at the ramp to the northbound Taconic Parkway, O'Leary said.

O'Leary said the driver refused to pull over, fled north on the Taconic, and then struck a utility pole as he exited Route 134 in New Castle.

He had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury, police said.

Gregory Diaz Weather, age 23, of Mount Vernon, was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property

Unlawful fleeing of an officer in a vehicle

Aggravated unlicensed operation

He was also issued summonses for speeding, unsafe lane change, and other violations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.