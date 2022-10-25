Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Keep Your Pets Inside: Police Chase Coyote Out Of Hudson Valley Park
News

Man Killed After Being Struck By Dumpster Being Unloaded From Truck In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal accident.
The area of the fatal accident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

An employee of a dumpster company in the region was killed after the box came loose from a wench and landed on top of him.

The incident took place in Columbia County around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the city of Hudson, on the 200 block of Long Alley.

According to Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was standing behind the truck directing the dumpster to be dumped when it became dislodged from a wench and cable system used to help lift the box and fell on top of the employee.

First responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was a very unusual, unfortunate accident," the chief said.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the accident, as required by law, Moore added.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.