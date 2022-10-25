Man Killed After Being Struck By Dumpster Being Unloaded From Truck In Region

An employee of a dumpster company in the region was killed after the box came loose from a wench and landed on top of him.

The incident took place in Columbia County around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the city of Hudson, on the 200 block of Long Alley.

According to Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was standing behind the truck directing the dumpster to be dumped when it became dislodged from a wench and cable system used to help lift the box and fell on top of the employee.

First responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was a very unusual, unfortunate accident," the chief said.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the accident, as required by law, Moore added.

