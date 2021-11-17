Contact Us
Man Injured By Machete While Hiking In Hudson Valley

Taconic Hereford Multiple Use Area.
Taconic Hereford Multiple Use Area. Photo Credit: Google/Ian Sstrever

A hiker in the Hudson Valley who was seriously injured after stepping on a machete while getting out of a hammock had to be rescued by forest rangers.

The hiker, a man in his 50s from Hyde Park, was rescued around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Dutchess County while hiking at the Taconic Hereford Multiple Use Area in Pleasant Valley, said the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to rangers, the man had stepped on the machete while getting out of a hammock the night before and had lost a significant amount of blood.

Rescuers transported the hiker out of the woods via UTV to a Mobile Life Support ambulance. 

No word on his condition. 

