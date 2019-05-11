Man Indicted On Charges Of Murdering Girlfriend At Area Apartment Complex

An Orange County man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Luis Rondon, 49, of New Windsor, was indicted on Monday, Nov. 4, on charges of murder and manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, said Cristopher Borek with the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The indictment charges that Rondon intentionally caused the death of Deborah Waldinger on Oct. 7 in New Windsor.

Waldinger was found dead in her Southgate village apartment after a maintenance worker entered and found her dead inside, Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

Rondon, a peace officer sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, reportedly met Waldinger through their mutual hobby of attending medieval reenactments.

He was captured in Taft, California where he had gone following the murder to attend the Great Western War, a medieval-themed event.

He was picked up by Taft police after New York authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Rondon remains in Orange County Jail without bail.

