Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Found With Loaded Gun Near School In Hudson Valley
News

Man Indicted For Animal Cruelty, Accused Of Killing 12-Week-Old Puppy In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 34-year-old man was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Westchester County roadway.
A 34-year-old man was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Westchester County roadway. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A 34-year-old man was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Westchester County roadway.

Thaddeus Jones, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals in an incident that happened in Yonkers, according to an announcement from Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, July 7.

He was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was arraigned on Thursday, July 7, Rocah said. 

Rocah reported that Jones is alleged to have traveled in a car with a driver, two other passengers, and the driver's pitbull puppy at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

When the driver pulled over on the side of the road, Jones exited the car, grabbed the puppy, and threw the animal onto Yonkers Avenue, the DA's Office said. 

The puppy was struck and killed by oncoming traffic, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Jones is also accused of providing false identification to law enforcement and being in possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department shortly after the incident, Rocah reported.

Jones is set to appear in court again on Friday, July 22, Rocah said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.