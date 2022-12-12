Contact Us
Man From Area Charged With Stabbing Two Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A New Windsor man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people.
Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Canva/gettysignature

A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.

The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.

According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court for a reported stabbing they found a "chaotic scene" with several people present, two of whom had been stabbed.

Officers also located a 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the abdomen and a man, age 51, who had been stabbed in the shoulder, Doss said.

Doss said both were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh by ambulance for treatment. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

An investigation found that 51-year-old Gerald D. Jackson, of New Windsor, had committed the crime, police said.

He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and released to probation to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

A stay-away order of protection was issued.

