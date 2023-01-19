Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend By Running Her Over With Van In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley has been found guilty of intentionally running over his girlfriend with his van and then dragging the victim inside her apartment to die.

William Dicke, age 42, of Rhinebeck, was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13 of manslaughter and second-degree murder for the murder of Danielle DiStefano, said Dutchess County Assistant District Attorney Kristine Whelan.

DiStefano was killed on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck, according to state police at the time of the crime.

Responding troopers found DiStefano, age 35, dead inside her apartment.

An initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, state police said.

Police later found Dicke had run DiStefano over during an argument when she was attempting to get back inside the van which severely injured her including breaking her pelvis.

Prosecutors said that instead of calling for help, Dicke dragged the body inside DiStefano's apartment where she died. He then staged the area to hide the actual cause of death.

Dicke is facing 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

