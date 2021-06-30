Man Found Dead After Jumping From Bear Mountain Bridge ID'd

A man found dead after jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by police.

Jack J. Murphy, age 69, of Ossining, was found by the Westchester County Police Marine Unit after jumping from the bridge around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, state police said.

A search began for Murphy after witnesses called Westchester County 911 prompting a response from the State Police, Park Police, Westchester County Police Department, the Continental Fire Department, and Peekskill Emergency Medical Services, Trooper AJ Hicks said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

No signs of foul play have been discovered at this time, Hicks said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.