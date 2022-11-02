Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY Woman Distributed Forged COVID-19 Vaccine Cards On Facebook, Police Say
News

Man Convicted Of Drug Sales, Endangering Welfare Of Child In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Malik Ellis
Malik Ellis Photo Credit: Putnam County District Attorney's Office

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of drug sales and endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to prison.

Orange County resident Malik Ellis, age 26, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to five years in state prison with two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty, said Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.

Ellis was arrested in Putnam County on Monday, Feb.d 7, after a two-month investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. 

He was charged with selling a quantity of fentanyl on three separate occasions to a person working in conjunction with the unit, the DA's Office said.

In addition, while housed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility awaiting trial, investigators discovered that Ellis had solicited a minor with whom he had a prior relationship to perform an obscene sexual act, the DA's Office said. 

Ellis plead guilty in August. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.