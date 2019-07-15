Man Confesses To Murder Of Ex-Hudson Valley Resident In Greece, Report Says

A 27-year-old man has reportedly admitted to the murder of a former Westchester resident on the island of Crete in Greece.

Law enforcement officials said the man was interviewed over the weekend in the death of 59-year-old Suzanne Eaton, the renowned scientist who graduated from Byram Hills High School in Armonk, allegedly confessed to the crime, reported CBS News .

Eaton, a molecular biologist went missing Tuesday, July 2, while attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in Crete, Greece, when she disappeared.

Crete police are expected to released additional details on Tuesday, July 16. The suspect is reportedly a resident of Greece.

Her body was found in a network of tunnels that were used by the Nazi to store ammunition after the Battle of Crete in 1941 by two people exploring the area.

Suzanne Eaton

Medical examiners said Eaton was suffocated, stabbed, and one of her ears had been cut off.

Officially, the medical examiners are saying Eaton died as a result of a criminal act.

The wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and mother of two sons, Eaton worked for Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany.

The company has set up a tribute page since her passing and said Eaton was "an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all."

Her sister described Eaton as the type who "finished crossword puzzles way to quickly, played concertos, and read extensively. She fit Jane Austin’s strictest description of an ‘accomplished woman’ while maintaining a natural humility and ‘insatiable curiosity.'"

An avid runner, her family believes she may have been abducted while running because only her running shoes were missing from her hotel room.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

