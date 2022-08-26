Man Confesses To Killing Missing Area Teacher

A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body.

Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Mercado will also help police locate Lopez's body.

Jessica Lopez - also known as Yessica Lopez - was reported missing to the City of Newburgh Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, after she spent time with a friend at Chili’s in Newburgh, according to her family.

At the time Mercado pleaded guilty, he admitted that on Nov. 3, 2019, at 5 a.m., while he and Lopez were alone inside Room 33 of the Windsor Motel, he caused the death of Lopez by giving her a variety of illegal narcotics and drugs, which caused her to have a severe adverse reaction, and that he failed to obtain medical aid for her, the DA's Office said.

He also admitted that had Lopez received prompt medical care she could have survived and that his actions caused her death, Hoovler said.

After Lopez died, Mercado admitted that he placed her in the trunk of Lopez's car and "secreted" her body, Hoovler added.

As part of the plea agreement, Mercado agreed to provide accurate information concerning where he secreted the body.

