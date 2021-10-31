Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Man Claims $5 Million New York Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Dwayne Gibbs
Dwayne Gibbs Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man is celebrating a dream come true after claiming a $5,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Dwayne Gibbs, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize in the lottery's $5,000,000 Riches scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 29.

“I have always believed that dreams really do come true,” Gibbs said in a statement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Eastern Island, located at 1463 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

Gibbs opted to receive his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $3,061,200 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.