Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

A man won a $2 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.

The winning ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, the lottery said.

Giaminh Dao, of Queens, claimed his Megaplier second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Friday, Sept. 2, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers from the drawing were 39 40 52 60 67 Mega Ball 20.

Dao received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,224,481 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

