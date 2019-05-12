Contact Us
Man Arrested Twice In One Day For Attempting To Punch Woman, Illegal Weapons Possession

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly threatening to punch a woman.
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly threatening to punch a woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 57-year-old man was arrested twice in one day, once for allegedly attempting to punch a woman in the face, and later for illegal possession of weapons.

Ulster County resident Jeffrey Sackal, of Saugerties, was first arrested at 1:17 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, when Town of Saugerties police responded to Center Road for a report of domestic violence, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

When police arrived they found that Sackal had allegedly threatened to punch the victim in the face while approaching her in a threatening manner.

Prior to making physical contact with the victim, Sackal was physically restrained by another family member, until police arrived, the chief said.

Sackal was charged with harassment and released on his own recognizance.

Hours later, after an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, Sackal was arrested after a check of his record found that he was a convicted felon and had numerous weapons, police said.

Officers collected a shotgun, a number of rifles, in addition to a handgun from Sackal.

He was charged with illegal weapons possession and again released on an appearance ticket.

Sackal is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

