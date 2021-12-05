Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Midweek Storm Has Potential To Bring Significant Snowfall To Region
News

Man Apprehended During Traffic Stop Sentenced For Killing Man In Nyack

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Jabouin
Jason Jabouin Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A former resident in the area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man.

Jason Jabouin, age 35, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 29, to one count of manslaughter in connection with the killing of Ryan Franklin, of West Haverstraw on Friday, May 22, 2020, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Jabouin,  of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and formerly of Haverstraw, shot Franklin two times in the torso while in the Village of Nyack causing his death, the DA's Office said. 

After Jabouin murdered Franklin, he fled New York and was apprehended in Maryland during a traffic stop, they added.

 “Today’s sentencing hopefully brings closure to the family and friends of Ryan Franklin, whose life tragically was taken away by senseless violence," Walsh said.

Jabouin, formerly of Haverstraw, pleaded guilty in May, admitting in Rockland County Court to the shooting.  

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Jabouin will also serve five years post-release monitoring. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.