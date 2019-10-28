Man Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center After Being Hit By Metro-North Train

A man received serious injuries to his leg after being struck by a work train heading north to Poughkeepsie.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, near the Metro-North Breakneck Ridge Station, said Meredith Daniels, a spokeswoman for the MTA.

When police and first responders arrived on the scene they found the man had sustained leg injuries and he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, Daniels said.

Trains on the Hudson Line were delayed 15 to 20 minutes as a result of the incident.

The MTA police are investigating the incident.

