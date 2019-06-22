Man Admits To Selling Heroin That Led To Overdose Death In Area

A 29-year-old man has admitted selling heroin to an area resident who died of an overdose.

Alban K. Rowe, 29, of Walden, pleaded guilty on Friday, June 21 before Orange County Court Judge Robert H. Freehill, to criminal sale of a controlled substance for having sold heroin to the man at a residence in the Village of Montgomery, at approximately 3 a.m., on July 18, 2018, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovlersaid.

The man subsequently died of a heroin overdose, Hoovler said.

Rowe is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9, in that case, as well as for a separate case. Rowe had also pleaded guilty on March 5, 2019, to criminal sale of a controlled substance for having sold heroin to an undercover police officer assigned to the Orange County Drug Task Force on May 24, 2018, in the Town of Newburgh.

“The lethal nature of heroin, and the fentanyl that is frequently sold with it has been well documented and well publicized,” Hoovler said. “My deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased in this case.

"I urge all who suffer from substance abuse disorders to seek help before there are additional tragic consequences. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to give cases involving fatal overdoses the attention they deserve, as we do in any crime investigation involving death or serious physical injury.”

