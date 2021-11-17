Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Undercover Police Officer In Area

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after authorities said he sold fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

Rahsaan Melvin, of Newburgh, was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 16, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Melvin was charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a two-month investigation by the Orange County Drug Task Force with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Hoovler said.

“Fatal overdoses in Orange County occur at an alarming rate and one of the most lethal narcotics contributing to these deaths is illegally purchased fentanyl,” Hoovler said. “Even more dangerous than ingesting illegally obtained fentanyl, is ingesting it when you are unaware that it is present.

"I commend the Orange County Drug Task Force, and our other law enforcement partners, for targeting those who endanger the community by selling narcotics, particularly those higher-level dealers who supply other narcotic sellers.”

Melvin is accused of negotiating sales of heroin with an undercover officer who Melvin believed was a drug dealer planning to repackage and resell them.

The DA's Office said although Melvin agreed to sell heroin, he actually sold fentanyl instead.

Melvin is accused of selling the drugs on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

The DA's Office said Melvin sold a total of about 25.9 grams of fentanyl, receiving more than $3,600 from the undercover police officer.

Hoovler said Melvin is being held in jail in Orange County "in lieu of $100,000 cash, or $300,000 secured bond or $500,000 unsecured bond."

Melvin is set to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 8.

