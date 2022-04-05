Man Accused Of Helping His Wife Die By Suicide In Area

A man from the area has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for allegedly helping his wife commit suicide.

Sullivan County resident Kenneth Alger III, age 38, of Liberty, was arrested in March after his wife's body was found in a cemetery in Liberty.

Alger was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter that alleged around Tuesday, Feb. 28, he intentionally "caused and aided Amanda Alger, age 31, his wife, to commit suicide," the indictment said.

Her body was discovered by Village of Liberty Police officers on Wednesday, March 2, in a secluded area of the Liberty Cemetery on Cold Spring Road, said Steven D’Agata, Liberty Police Chief.

After finding her body, the Village of Liberty police, together with members of the New York State Police and Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, the chief said.

Following the indictment, he was arrested on Thursday, March 10, and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail until his next hearing in May, D'Agata said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.