Man, 31, Sentenced For Fatal Stabbing At Apartment In Area

A 31-year-old man will spend two decades in prison for fatally stabbing a 25-year-old in an apartment hallway following a dispute last year.

Orange County resident Samuel Del Cid Hernandez , of Monroe, was sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in April for his role in a fatal stabbing in October 2018.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said that late on Oct. 12 and into the morning of Oct. 13 last year, Hernandez and several others, including his victim, were drinking at his apartment. During the evening, “words were exchanged between Hernandez and (his victim),” and a physical altercation occurred between the two and a third party.

Hernandez’s victim proceeded to leave, at which point, Hernandez pulled out a kitchen knife and followed his victim into the hallway, stabbing him multiple times and killing him. Hernandez later attempted to discard the knife. An investigation led to the arrest of Hernandez, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter on April 2.

“The community will be safer during the over two decades that this defendant will be in state prison,” Hoovler stated. “Weapons and alcohol are never a good combination. While no sentence can compensate for the loss of a loved one, I hope that this sentence will bring some measure of closure to the victim’s family.”

