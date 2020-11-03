Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: March Madness Will Be Played Without Fans In Stands
News

Magnitude 3.1 Quake Shakes Upstate NY

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook upstate New York.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook upstate New York. Photo Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

Some New Yorkers were provided with an emphatic get-out-of-bed notice of a different kind when an earthquake arrived.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake severely shook South Glens Falls, around 6:43 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

The website shows the center of the quake as being just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

The shaking lasted for about four or five seconds before subsiding.

There are a number of fault lines in New York, including the Ramapo Fault zone which spans more than 185 miles in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

It is a system of faults between the northern Appalachian Mountains and Piedmont areas to the east.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.