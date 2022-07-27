Magnitude 2.5 Earthquake Reported In Upstate NY

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New York during the early morning hours.

The quake, centered in Saint Regis Falls in Franklin County, close to the Canadian border, hit about 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Experts with the US Geological Survey said shaking was felt as far as 31 miles away, but no damage was reported from the quake that was considered "shallow."

On the department's Did You Feel It page, only one person had responded.

More information on the earthquake is available on the USGS event page.

