Lockouts Lifted Following Incident At Area School

This story has been updated.

Lockouts at three schools in Westchester have been lifted after a threat at a nearby private academy was contained to that campus, police said.

The schools, Columbus Elementary, Westlake Middle School and Westlake High School, in Mount Pleasant, were put on lockdown around 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, following some type of threat and police investigation at the EF Academy, said Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent of Schools Kurtis Kiotesare.

"All police supervisors have reconciled that it is safe for us to dismiss our students," Kiotesare said in an email to parents. "We will maintain a police presence through and including dismissal. Intermittently, residents may hear helicopter surveillance around the area of EF Academy."

All after-school activities have been canceled, Kiotesare said.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that they are investigating an incident at EF Academy, a private international high school located at 582 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood.

Lockouts at schools in the Valhalla and Pleasantville school districts have also been lifted.

A lockout means that school buildings and the surrounding grounds, such as playing fields, are secured and no one can enter or leave.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

