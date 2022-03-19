Local Man Sentenced For Intending To Deal Drugs, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man busted with nearly two dozen bags of cocaine hidden around his private areas will spend more than a decade in prison after being sentenced for alleged attempted drug distribution, authorities announced.

Orange County resident Cory Williams, age 46, of Middletown, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after being convicted at trial of possessing cocaine that he intended to sell.

District Attorney David Hoovler said that on Dec. 18, 2019, the City of Middletown Police Department, aided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Special Operations Group and the New York State Police, executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence on Little Monhagen Road in the City of Middletown.

Hoovler said the police also had a warrant to search Williams’ vehicle as well as his person.

Williams was apprehended in the car at approximately 6:11 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2019, where investigators found a total of 19 individually packaged bags of cocaine that were recovered from his groin area and from between Williams’ buttocks.

At the trial, Hoovler said that prosecutors argued that Williams intended on selling the cocaine he possessed.

“This case demonstrates the District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop drug dealers who attempt to profit off of the addiction of others,” Hoovler said in a statement announcing the sentence. “Those who refuse to stop committing felonies, even after they have previously been convicted, deserved enhanced sentences.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.