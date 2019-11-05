Listeria Scare Leads To Recall Of Vegetable Products

A Listeria scare has led to the recall of a series of vegetable products that were sold to retailers nationwide.

Mann Packing Co., Inc., announced a voluntary recall in response to an FDA inspection that found potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes..

The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, through Nov. 16.

A complete list of recalled items can be found here .

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.