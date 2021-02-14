Listeria Outbreak Linked To Some Types Of Fresh, Soft Cheeses, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has issued an alert due to a listeria outbreak linked to certain types of fresh, soft cheeses.

"Don’t eat any Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses (like queso fresco, queso blanco, and queso panela), until we identify a specific type or brand that is making people sick." the CDC stated in the alert.

There have been seven illnesses, all resulted in hospitalizations, in four states, including New York and Connecticut. The other states are Maryland and Virginia.

You are at higher risk for severe Listeria illness if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments, the CDC said.

Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Click here to read the CDC alert.

