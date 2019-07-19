Contact Us
Listeria Concerns Lead To Recall Of Hummus Products

Zak Failla
Pita Pal is recalling various hummus products due to listeria concerns.
Pita Pal is recalling various hummus products due to listeria concerns. Photo Credit: Pita Pal

A Houston-based company announced a voluntary recall of certain hummus products that were distributed nationwide and may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Pita Pal Foods announced that it is recalling select brands of hummus products that were identified at the manufacturing facility as potentially dangerous during an FDA inspection.

The complete list of recalled items can be found here .

Consumers who have purchased products those "use by" dates have been instructed to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea and headaches.

