Leader Of Hudson Valley "Southside" Street Gang Charged With Murder, Firearms Offenses

An alleged street gang leader in the Hudson Valley is facing life in prison after being charged with murder and firearms offenses, federal prosecutors announced.

Ardae Hines - also known as “Young Money,” and “YM” - a leader of the Orange County “Southside” street gang in the city of Newburgh, is facing multiple charges for his role in the 2016 murder of Deandric Little.

Prosecutors said between 2014 and June 2017, the “Southside Gang” operated around the intersection of South Street and Chambers Street in Newburgh.

According to the indictment, to gain funds for the gang, protect the gang’s territory, and promote the gang’s standing, members of Southside engaged in narcotics trafficking, robbery, and acts involving murder.

It is alleged that to promote the gang, Southside members sold heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the gang’s territory, promoted their gang affiliation on social media sites including Facebook, possessed firearms, and engaged in shootings as part of their gang membership.

Among the alleged crimes perpetrated by the Southside gang, Hines allegedly argued with Little in Newburgh on Aug. 1, 2016, and during that argument, he instructed another member to shoot and kill little, which he did, killing him.

"Ardae Hines, a leader of the violent street gang, ‘Southside,’ is alleged to have engaged in and promoted violence in furtherance of Southside’s activities, including directing a fellow gang member to commit murder,” US Attorney Damian Williams said. "We thank our FBI partners for their continued efforts in eliminating gang violence.”

Specifically, Hines, who is currently in federal custody serving a 2019 sentence for racketeering and narcotics conspiracy was charged with:

Murder in the aid of racketeering;

Murder in connection with a drug crime;

Murder through the use of a firearm.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

“Levels of criminal street gang activity in Newburgh remain high, similar to other areas in this country recently,” FBI assistant director Michael Driscoll said. “Unfortunately, shootings, drugs, and murders have become all too familiar for the community, which has been battling the rise in violence for years.”

