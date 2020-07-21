Lawyer Found Dead In Area May Have Been Targeting NY's Chief Judge

The self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer who is the primary suspect in a fatal shooting at Judge Esther Salas’ home in New Jersey may have also been targeting New York State’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

According to multiple reports, before murdering Salas’ son, shooting her husband, and killing himself, Roy Den Hollander was in possession of the name, address, and photo of DiFiore, who formerly led the DA’s office in Westchester County.

“We were alerted that her photo and name were in his recovered effects,” ABC News reported.

DiFiore, a Mount Vernon native, was the Westchester County District Attorney for a decade before moving on to her role as the state's top judge in 2016.

It is unclear if there was a direct threat to DiFiore or any other public figures, though the FBI is reportedly investigating whether he is tied to the death of another “anti-feminist lawyer in California.

Disguised as a FedEx deliveryman, Hollander allegedly went to Salas’ home in New Jersey, fatally shooting her 20-year-old son when he appeared at the door. He also shot Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl several times, leaving him in critical condition.

Hollander has previously torn into Salas on social media and has appeared before her in court over perceived slights against men.

